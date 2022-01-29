SolFarm (TULIP) Price Hits $10.69

SolFarm (CURRENCY:TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. SolFarm has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.20 or 0.06792019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,194.36 or 1.00076024 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003183 BTC.

SolFarm Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

Buying and Selling SolFarm

