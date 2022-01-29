Sologenic (SOLO) Price Hits $0.47

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sologenic has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $94.06 million and approximately $614,899.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sologenic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.64 or 0.06778770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.32 or 0.99853874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.