Solrise Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $18.70 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $18.70 million and $558,311.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.20 or 0.06792019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,194.36 or 1.00076024 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003183 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 49,207,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.