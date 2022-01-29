SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) Price Reaches $0.0510 on Major Exchanges

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded up 0% against the US dollar. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a market cap of $2.31 million and $60.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00108821 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Profile

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 45,195,502 coins and its circulating supply is 45,180,314 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social [OLD] directly using U.S. dollars.

