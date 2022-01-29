Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.71% of Sonic Automotive worth $212,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

NYSE SAH opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.