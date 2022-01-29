Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,050,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,816,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,431,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after buying an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $49.47 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

