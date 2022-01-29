Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock Position Decreased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,150 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Sonic Automotive worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

