SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Shares Up 1.6%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $29.08. 5,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 14,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.