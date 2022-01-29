SORA Validator Token (VAL) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $155,915.22 and approximately $64,267.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,162.82 or 1.00180873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00075716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00021575 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00033708 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002374 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00489009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 407,984 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

