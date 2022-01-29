SOTA Finance (SOTA) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $229,352.88 and $177.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOTA Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00109073 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOTA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOTA Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOTA Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.