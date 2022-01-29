Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.83

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.83 and traded as high as $44.23. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 4,618 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $112.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

