South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.58% of South Jersey Industries worth $109,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

