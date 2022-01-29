S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

S&P Global stock opened at $406.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.86 and a one year high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

