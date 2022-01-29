Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50,664.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $680,934.86 and approximately $50,664.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06781446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,807.58 or 0.99855991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap MILK2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

