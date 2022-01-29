Spaceswap Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.57 or 0.06803047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.43 or 0.99910125 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003195 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars.

