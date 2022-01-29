Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $14.10 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

