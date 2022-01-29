SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $431,369.85 and $5,637.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.81 or 0.06840014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.89 or 0.99724682 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

