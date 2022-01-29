SparkPoint Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,380,768,005 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

