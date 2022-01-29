SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Lessened by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after buying an additional 169,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,174.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 1,339,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.51 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

