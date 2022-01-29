SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.