SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $104.98 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.