SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $61,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $469.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.73 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

