Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00190755 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00029160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00029098 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.00383171 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00071302 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

