Spectrum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $12,682.85 and $4.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.71 or 0.00289487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002156 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

