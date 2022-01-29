Spell Token (SPELL) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $494.76 million and $155.60 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00107805 BTC.

SPELL is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 81,546,007,568 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

