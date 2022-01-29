SPINDLE Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $117,718.02 and $24.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,728.63 or 1.00114085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00253876 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00161629 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00329702 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.