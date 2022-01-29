Splinterlands (SPS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.98 or 0.06731715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,957.85 or 0.99774995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

