Splintershards (SPS) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $56.05 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004284 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008246 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

