srnArt Gallery Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,867.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $160,933.85 and $6,867.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.52 or 0.06755368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.04 or 0.99970964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

