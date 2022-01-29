S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.23.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

