St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($25.09) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,604 ($21.64).

Shares of STJ traded down GBX 43.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,476.50 ($19.92). The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,795. The firm has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,612.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,585.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

