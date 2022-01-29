Stacks (STX) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $61.93 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00135943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00189109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00029377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,161,575 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

