Stafi Market Capitalization Tops $8.29 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00188152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00391547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00070996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

