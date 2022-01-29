STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.71. 1,302,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,308. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

