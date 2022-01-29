StakerDAO Trading Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One StakerDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. StakerDAO has a market cap of $196,461.62 and $206.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.51 or 0.06748635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.87 or 0.99981843 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

About StakerDAO

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,013,219 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakerDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakerDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

