Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $81,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

Shares of SWK opened at $171.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $166.43 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.31 and its 200-day moving average is $188.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

