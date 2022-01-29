Starlink (STARL) Price Up 23% This Week

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Starlink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starlink has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. Starlink has a total market cap of $196.04 million and $13.20 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.42 or 0.06700599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.08 or 0.99943548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

