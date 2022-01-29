Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,947 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Starwood Property Trust worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 704,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after buying an additional 589,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $13,749,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 402,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after buying an additional 390,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.