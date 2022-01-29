Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stake Raised by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,947 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Starwood Property Trust worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,122,000 after buying an additional 146,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

