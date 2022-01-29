State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 2,193.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,209 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of State Auto Financial worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $51,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $204,522.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.34.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

