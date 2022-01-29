Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002915 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014615 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008855 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

