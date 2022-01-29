Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 345.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,684 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.