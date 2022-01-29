Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,269,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.61% of Stellantis worth $202,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

