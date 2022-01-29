Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 141.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280,834 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.14% of Sterling Bancorp worth $54,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

