StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860,633 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.04% of StoneCo worth $218,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 35.4% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 342.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 1,164,137 shares during the period. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 44.7% during the second quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,698,000 after buying an additional 1,048,590 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Banco Santander lowered shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

