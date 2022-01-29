StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of StoneX Group worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNEX opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 27,832 shares worth $1,729,749. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
StoneX Group Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
