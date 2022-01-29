StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of StoneX Group worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $821,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 27,832 shares valued at $1,729,749. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

