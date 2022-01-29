Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,249,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 7.51% of Stratasys worth $91,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stratasys by 425.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Stratasys by 845.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of SSYS opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

