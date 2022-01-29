Stratos Market Cap Reaches $37.53 Million (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Stratos has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. One Stratos coin can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00004946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $37.53 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.85 or 0.06785355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.04 or 0.99990998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003196 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

