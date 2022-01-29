Stream Protocol (STPL) Hits Market Cap of $3.69 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $244,029.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043184 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00108279 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 284,631,865 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

